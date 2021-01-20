Hello everyone! Today I went to Curaleaf on camelback for the 1st time and OOOooh boy, was I happy! :). I had order a bunch of bud at the time I pre-order and came to change my mind. I had an AMAZING person helping me out throughout the entire process. Its gets even better, I got 20% off Mid-Shelf and High-shelf bud! I took advantage of it and got (H) kush Mints #9 3.5g strain was hybird 50/50 and the TCH was 24.33%. I also got F-Mac 7 3.5g-H-PR and the TCH was 19.89%. And Finally, I got TOP KIEF (H) blend 1g and wow, that was like putting the cherry on top! Overall I spent less than hundred bucks and I got some bomb ass bud at a bomb ass price! Thank you, One Happy Patient :)