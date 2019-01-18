mojab15 on July 10, 2019

Treat people like human beings. Not like human crap. Recently I tried the CY in New Kensington, PA. When I got in I asked the receptionist to update my name because I had my name changed a month ago. She gave me so much rude attitude saying she can't update my name, argued with me, left her desk without saying where she was going and then refused to serve me. This situation started to agitate 3 gentlemen waiting behind me. One man told me I was making him wait. Another told me to get the F out and started arguing with me about the situation. The security guard just stood there doing and saying nothing to the men ganging up on me. When it was the receptionist who couldn't handle the situation professionally. Which made it escalate into the people waiting then made me feel like I should not be there. I am not from this country and I do have an accent when I speak. I asked them if they were treating me like this because of my accent? Because I could feel the heat of racism in the tiny room I was in. No one should be treated like this by the employee or the people behind waiting. They started harassing me for no reason other than I am mixed and they were caucasian. I was embarrassed, humiliated and frustrated that this happened to me at a place to get medicine. CY needs to do a better job of hiring people to work in their store! Unprofessionalism Through and Through! I refuse to be treated this way especially when all I was trying to do was get my medicine. Absolute bullshit. I will never be going to another CY and I will be spreading with word to avoid CY because they can't treat you like a human being. Its clearly evident the difference between corporate store and privately owned. These things will never change.