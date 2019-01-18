BAKEDoOoDANK
3.8
10 reviews
NEVER going here again.
Just what this area needed!
I ordered my stuff and when I got home they gave me the wrong stuff!!!! So I took it back just to exchange it. But they wouldn't exchange it!!!! What kind of service is that? CRAPPY!!!!
I was just checking the place out in New Ken last Thurs. The building is very easy to miss due to the odd location. Super busy and kinda crazy inside. Their pharmacist was very helpful and actually took time to speak with me. (I didn't know they all have one?) Really young staff but they were all helpful. I would say prices are higher but worth paying a little more for IMO.
Pretty great store,Pittsburgh 2nd stop sadly...city people taking product🤣
This is a great dispensary. It’s easy to order online, especially now with the new, less glitchy system that they have. I get a text when it’s ready and either myself or my caregiver head on down. We’re usually in and out pretty quickly and the staff is always really friendly and answers any questions I might have. It always smells so good in there, and they have lots of information and things to read while you wait. They will validate parking if the attendant is at the garage. The garage is a little bit sketchy, but there’s also parking in a large open lot about half a block away, and you have to pass a fire station on that short walk, so I feel pretty safe about it. I was going to give four stars for quality, but my gripe is more with the state set prices and certain brands than it is the dispensary. They have a 30 day return policy for defective merchandise (original packaging and receipt required). All in all I’m really glad this place opened up so close to my house. I didn’t want to like it at first because I was pretty loyal to my old dispensary. But it wasn’t hard for them to win me over
Treat people like human beings. Not like human crap. Recently I tried the CY in New Kensington, PA. When I got in I asked the receptionist to update my name because I had my name changed a month ago. She gave me so much rude attitude saying she can't update my name, argued with me, left her desk without saying where she was going and then refused to serve me. This situation started to agitate 3 gentlemen waiting behind me. One man told me I was making him wait. Another told me to get the F out and started arguing with me about the situation. The security guard just stood there doing and saying nothing to the men ganging up on me. When it was the receptionist who couldn't handle the situation professionally. Which made it escalate into the people waiting then made me feel like I should not be there. I am not from this country and I do have an accent when I speak. I asked them if they were treating me like this because of my accent? Because I could feel the heat of racism in the tiny room I was in. No one should be treated like this by the employee or the people behind waiting. They started harassing me for no reason other than I am mixed and they were caucasian. I was embarrassed, humiliated and frustrated that this happened to me at a place to get medicine. CY needs to do a better job of hiring people to work in their store! Unprofessionalism Through and Through! I refuse to be treated this way especially when all I was trying to do was get my medicine. Absolute bullshit. I will never be going to another CY and I will be spreading with word to avoid CY because they can't treat you like a human being. Its clearly evident the difference between corporate store and privately owned. These things will never change.
Hi @mojab15 , Thank you so much for your honest feedback and reaching out to us about your recent experience at our CY+ dispensaries. We truly apologize for the experience you have had at our Penn Ave and New Kensington dispensaries. Our District Manager will be reaching out to you directly.
This was my first time at a dispensary and they made the visit very simple for me. They sat me down with a consultant and told her what I was looking for and she recommended two great strains that have been great thus far. This dispensary is clean and well-run. I will definitely be back again and again and they have a lot of products to chose from.
While I am thrilled to have a dispensary closer to me, I find this one disappointing. The location is in a dirty, rundown, and known to be violent area. The only parking is in an unsafe looking rundown and broken parking garage. Once inside there is a very limited menu in a tiny space that I can’t wait to get out of.
Purchased cartridges on sale. The cartridges were known to be defective. I was not aware. Went to the dyspensery to replace them. Screw me no replacement or refund.