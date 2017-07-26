Auntydeedee33 on September 18, 2017

This place easily made it to my top 3! I have been blessed to have found some of the best dispensaries in Michigan from detroit and Lansing. Dank house really understands my stoner needs as well as My patient necessities, an has been great at satisfying my curiosities!! Great staff! One girl there has amazing eyes! So jealous, lol. Everybody is very kind an very caring! They really care an really want to help you feel better! Great ownership! great staffing and...oh yeah the bud, btw, over 40 different kinds an they have great cheapy grams too! The best vape around! Check them out! Seriously, dont punish yourself at those other places! Go to dank house get you that dank weed or any of ur other needs! Let them take care of you! Go! now! Seriously! Why are you still reading?! Go! Lol