caffin8ed
This place! So great. Knowledge staff, great selection of flower, edibles, and cartridges. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. One of the best dispenseries I've been too in the area.
4.6
10 reviews
Top notch dispensary. Dedicated management, above average product, and best prices around. After trying out several others in the area, Dank House is now my primary shop. Highly recommend.
awsome place! very short wait and had great products! our budtender ivy was great!
great shop. amazing prices and quality product
Nice environment and noticable from afar
great people great meds
Super friendly staff and very helpful. Great looking herbs and a wide variety of options.
Just want to say thank for your friendly, informative and very patient service. This was my first time and Ivy the cashier was great. I will be back!!
This place easily made it to my top 3! I have been blessed to have found some of the best dispensaries in Michigan from detroit and Lansing. Dank house really understands my stoner needs as well as My patient necessities, an has been great at satisfying my curiosities!! Great staff! One girl there has amazing eyes! So jealous, lol. Everybody is very kind an very caring! They really care an really want to help you feel better! Great ownership! great staffing and...oh yeah the bud, btw, over 40 different kinds an they have great cheapy grams too! The best vape around! Check them out! Seriously, dont punish yourself at those other places! Go to dank house get you that dank weed or any of ur other needs! Let them take care of you! Go! now! Seriously! Why are you still reading?! Go! Lol