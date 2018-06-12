Smileybig28
this place has some really nice tasting flower and prices are good to come here and have a nice J
Thank you. We appreciate the feedback! We will see you again soon! :)
4.8
10 reviews
big bills!!!!!, Travis, John John, John, Nick, Eli ARE ALL MY HITTAS COOL ASS DOWN TO EARTH GENUINE REAL NIGGAS!!!!!!! I only fuck with this place they really actually have real meds!!!! For patience like me and everyone else!!!!! Stay true to this place like my doo rag to my waves!!! Like the lotion to my ashy ass knee caps!!!!
Great location and deals, the budtenders are always nice.
There was nothing to dislike very good quality product and very friendly staff
This was my first visit. The girl bud-tender that helped me was extremely impersonal and acted annoyed. I was there to use my first time patient special and to get my birthday pre-roll. She forgot the pre-roll. They were also all eating at the front desk? I will not be returning or recommending anyone to this location. It's a shame the clientele in this dispensary is completely unprofessional, and the atmosphere sucked. Far too many other location choices with outstanding customer service to shop here again!
Lindkaye83, This sounds like the type of visit we work to avoid. Our crew must have been having a bad moment. Customer service is what we do. You certainly do have your choices out there, we hope to see you again for another shot at serving you.
love this location always great meds and megan is great love her attitude.
GREAT STAPH Excellent MEDS/products A1 LOCATION
great place love there meds there staff always makes you feel like family
Great friendly people
You guys are literally my favorite place to go to !!
