lindkaye83 on November 16, 2019

This was my first visit. The girl bud-tender that helped me was extremely impersonal and acted annoyed. I was there to use my first time patient special and to get my birthday pre-roll. She forgot the pre-roll. They were also all eating at the front desk? I will not be returning or recommending anyone to this location. It's a shame the clientele in this dispensary is completely unprofessional, and the atmosphere sucked. Far too many other location choices with outstanding customer service to shop here again!