First Time Patients will receive $20 OFF their purchase total OR a FREE Select 300mg Cartridge Vape. Also, when you refer a patient to Desert Rose for the first time, you get $20 off your total purchase or a FREE Select 300mg Cartridge Vape . and they Receive our First Time Patient Deal. Birthday Deal - On the day of, before or after your birthday, receive a FREE Select 300mg Cartridge Vape or $20 OFF your purchase total. **NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE USED SAME DAY, NO EXCEPTIONS.** Subject to change / Restrictions apply / Limited time only
TAX FREE DEAL; Desert Rose will take care of your taxes from 8am-10am & 8pm- 10pm on your entire purchase!
• Popcorn Nugs $49.99 for the Half Oz and $89.99 for the Full Oz. • Mixed Blend Shake $34.99 for the Half Oz and $69.99 for the Full Oz. • Strain Specific Pre-rolls $6.99 for One OR Five for $27.99 • House Shatter $19.99 for the Gram OR Five for $79.99 • Manager Bin Special/Apparel is 20% OFF!
• NOVEMBER 21st - Buy One Moxie Cartridge, Get One FREE! • NOVEMBER 22nd - Buy One Select Cartridge Get One FREE! • NOVEMBER 29th - Buy One Copperstate Cartridge Get One FREE! • SUNDAY - Buy Two Moxie Cartridges, Get One FREE! • MONDAY - Buy Two Venom Cartridges, Get One FREE! • TUESDAY - Buy 2 Get 1 FREE OR Buy One Get One 50% OFF All Airopro Cartridges! • WEDNESDAY - Buy Any Select Cartridge and Get a Pack of Select Gummies for FREE! ALSO 10 % OFF High Grade Applesauce, & Live Resin! • FRIDAY - Buy One Get One FREE on ALL Good Things Coming Edibles! • SATURDAY - Airopro - Buy 2 Get 1 FREE OR Buy 1 Get One 50% OFF! • EVERYDAY - $5 off EACH Cartridge, When You Buy 2 or more Venom X Cartridges All November Long!
All Global Extracts CBD products are on BOGO for a limited time only!
Buy One Moxie Cartridge or Bucket, Get One FREE! Mix N' Match Between New Strains and Flavors!