The staff is very helpful and knowledgeable. They make you feel comfortable and welcome. You can tell they’re very passionate about their jobs and eager to accommodate your needs. Nice experience across the board.
I've shopped here two times and had one delivery from them as well. Products are solid and the staff is super helpful and friendly. Product is limited but medical in Virginia is brand new and the product line will expand in time! For now though it's a great start and I look forward to seeing future products from Dharma.