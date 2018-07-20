Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
If you prefer to have you garbage served to you on a gold plate, this is the place for you. Premium only applies to the building and not the product. Hands down the worst flower I have ever had. It looks nice, and the sample in the jar smelled great. But the pre-packed product told a different story. The tangerine whatever I picked up smelled like industrial cleaning chemicals and mold. Its not worth the gas to go back and get some more garbage. Save your money and walk a block in any direction.
Very disappointing, not going back.
Budtender was nice though
FlowGrow2345
on August 1, 2019
Top end products and high quality service ,would reccomend to anyone for their essentials!
Retired18
on June 28, 2019
Super comfortable, high-end store, with great lighting, and expert help. Bella was my budtender and she helped me with my specific medical needs. I'll be back.
RpJr
on May 17, 2019
Best selection and prices in town. My budtender, Brittany, was as nice as she was beautiful, and very professional.
PUREVIBEvape
on February 20, 2019
Exactly what you would expect from Diego Pellicer: a nice variety of reasonably priced quality products served by warm & friendly staff. This is a quality shop. PUREVIBE highly recommends Diego Pellicer!
nikosmodernlife
on December 19, 2018
Great products and even better service. I can’t seem to find a reason to shop anywhere else.