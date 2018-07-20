DeepSmokes303 on August 8, 2019

If you prefer to have you garbage served to you on a gold plate, this is the place for you. Premium only applies to the building and not the product. Hands down the worst flower I have ever had. It looks nice, and the sample in the jar smelled great. But the pre-packed product told a different story. The tangerine whatever I picked up smelled like industrial cleaning chemicals and mold. Its not worth the gas to go back and get some more garbage. Save your money and walk a block in any direction. Very disappointing, not going back. Budtender was nice though