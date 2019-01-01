Follow
Diem Cannabis - Salem Delivery
503-505-6434
Wild Wednesdays!! Every Wednesday take 10-31% OFF your entire purchase! | Free Delivery
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
You read that right! It's Wild Wednesday!! Whatever the days date is, take that % off your whole cart! (i.e. 31% OFF on the 31st) Visit us in-shop or order online @ salem.hellodiem.com . Todays Special 13% OFF!!!
~ Valid today only ~ Daily Deal Items Excluded ~
Every Diem Day Discounts
Valid 1/1/2019 – 10/1/2021
~ 15% OFF for Veterans ~ ~ 10% OFF for Seniors 55+ ~ ~ 10% OFF on your Birthday!!! ~
Discounts are not stack-able or valid upon Daily Specials or Daily Deal Items.