I’ve been looking for purple haze. As long as its here I’ll keep coming back.
Very professional atmosphere and great customer service. The flower is spot on & reasonably priced. Always willing to answer any questions and lab results are displayed for the patients. Tried the Black Domina & Cookie Monster and couldn't be happier. Definitely will recommend to other patients.
Thank you for your review! We are happy to hear you enjoyed our service and flower! Here at Divine Herbs we strive hard to provide the best quality medicine for our patients, and stay informative and up to date with everything that's going on in our growing industry. Thank you for letting us serve your medicinal needs. Look forward to seeing you next time!
Been to over a dozen dispensaries and this one by far the best bud tender and very. informative
Thank you for your review! We are happy to hear you enjoyed our service and flower! Here at Divine Herbs we strive hard to provide the best quality medicine for our patients, and stay informative and up to date with everything that's going on in our growing industry. Thank you for letting us serve your medicinal needs. Look forward to seeing you next time!
always great product, fresh, great service. always a great stop on the way home.
Thank you so much for your feedback! We enjoyed helping you and look forward to your next visit!
I just love this place the quality is some of the best I have ever had. The people are very knowledgeable about strains and what will help you no matter the need.
Thank you for your review Amber! We are happy to hear that you love our flower and our service. Here at Divine Herbs Cc, we strive to keep our shelves full of top quality medicine, with knowledgeable patient care being our top most priority. Thank you for letting us Serve you!
Beautiful flower!
Thank you so much for your feedback! We enjoyed helping you and look forward to your next visit!
This place is unique from all the other stores around town! Friendly and most importantly knowledgeable bud tender! Everything is tested and tastes like it smells! By far the best dispensary I’ve been to in Oklahoma!!
Thank you so much for your feedback! We enjoyed helping you and look forward to your next visit.
I absolutely love the place. The owner is nice and has great information and super helpful. I love their products, I’m never disappointed when go here. It’s definitely my #1 place to go.
Thank you so much for your feedback! We enjoyed helping you and look forward to your next visit.
Went here because it is super close to my house and I was not disappointed. They have high quality flower at a fairy reasonable price and the budtender was absolutely fantastic and extremely knowledgeable. I’ll definitely be back again soon!
Thank you for your review! We are glad we were able to help you and look forward to seeing you again soon!
convenient
Thank you for your 5 star review! Look forward to seeing you next time!