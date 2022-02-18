Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Doobie - Tucson
At doobie, we make Marijuana delivery easy. Whether you're new to cannabis or already a connoisseur, we're here to guide you along the way. We carefully source high-quality cannabis products and strive to deliver them to your door in approximately 2 hours or less. Every product we carry is lab-tested and certified to ensure you receive the highest quality goods. We do the hard work so you can focus on your health and wellness needs. Skip the dispensary, order delivery. Want to speak with one of our Cannabis Consultants? They are live in chat now at trydoobie. com or call them at (888) 8DOOBIE. They can't wait to answer all your cannabis questions, help you place an order or simply talk about cannabis. Help them help you :)
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
Photos of Doobie - Tucson
Updates
Hello Tucson! Doobie is here for all of your cannabis delivery needs. Our cannabis consultants are live at trydoobie. com to answer any of your questions or help you place an order. Let us deliver a little bit of happiness to you today!