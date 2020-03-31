1181 products
Smokey Sunday
Valid 7/22/2019 – 8/2/2020
15% Off ALL VAPES
No combination of discounts.
All Products
Scoopz | Guava
from Scoopz
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Crown Genetics | Director's Cut
from Crown Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Caviar Gold | MnM
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Kings Garden | Ninja Fruit
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
Kings Garden | JDOG Baller Jar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
Wonderbrett | Pineapple OG
from WONDERBRETT
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
West Coast Cure | Zkittles
from West Coast Cure
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Cali Gas | Platinum Og
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.94½ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
Caviar Gold | Vanilla Bliss
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Fire Society | Bixcotti
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
Floracal | LA Wedding Pop
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Top Shelf Cultivation | Jr Mint
from Top Shelf Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
22 Red | OG
from 22 Red
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3201 ounce
22 Red | Gelato 22
from 22 Red
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3201 ounce
22 Red | White Sabbath
from 22 Red
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Sticky Icky | Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Sticky Icky | Sonoma Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Dime Bag | Chem Dawg
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Dime Bag | Tropicana Cookies
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Dime Bag | Larry OG
from Dime Bag
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Fire Society | Vanilla Bean
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Royal Budline | Punch Breath
from Peak
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
North Country Pharms | Purple Punch
from North Country Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$79.94½ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$159.881 ounce
Emerald Family Farms | Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Loyal Flower Co | Lambo
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Kings Garden | Hasidic Grape #10 Baller Jar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Gas House | Mai Tai
from Gas House
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Fire Society | Cream Soda
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
CRU | Sugar Cookies
from CRU Cannabis
23.74%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
CRU | Dream Queen
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Synergy | Banana Runtz
from Synergy
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
Dr.Greenthumb | Insane Green Crack
from Insane
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
Dr.Greenthumb | Insane Flo
from Insane
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
MINNTZ | Jealousy
from Minntz
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
MINNTZ | Soap
from Minntz
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
Loyal Flower Co | Keylime Pie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
Cru | Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
High Garden | Thin Mint
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sticky Inky | Animal Pie
from Stick Icky
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
Kings Garden | Balato Baller Jar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
12345 ... 30