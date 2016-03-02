hella2rad3kat on March 28, 2018

The Trap Star Cookie is on point. New favorite flower for sure. The issues I had were mostly the process of entering the building and of becoming a new patient. I was made to take my belt off and my watch because the security guard didn’t feel like coming around to the metal detector where her table was. It was ridiculous and not very customer friendly. The bud tender was a cool guy. Very nice. Didn’t know a single thing about any of the flower I asked him about though. Every one I asked him about he said he hadn’t tried and it had come out the day before. The cheap prices and the one strain are the only reasons I’d return to this place.