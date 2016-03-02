Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I loved this place when it was still open! I sincerely hope they’ll open back up soon!
Oldslugger
on January 8, 2019
Disappointing, no menu=no sale
Longstache
on December 22, 2018
Still open?
Buffieman
on November 25, 2018
Good place and great flowers happy there back
Gstonehouse
on September 11, 2018
Does anyone know why they closed?
PhoenixRa
on August 19, 2018
I absolutely loved my first time here. Great customer service, nice enviornment. The products were very good. I will be back!
Markus313
on August 13, 2018
Fw thm 💯🤙🏾
naysjems
on May 1, 2018
This place was cute, love the feel of it. needs more inventory.
hella2rad3kat
on March 28, 2018
The Trap Star Cookie is on point. New favorite flower for sure.
The issues I had were mostly the process of entering the building and of becoming a new patient. I was made to take my belt off and my watch because the security guard didn’t feel like coming around to the metal detector where her table was. It was ridiculous and not very customer friendly.
The bud tender was a cool guy. Very nice. Didn’t know a single thing about any of the flower I asked him about though. Every one I asked him about he said he hadn’t tried and it had come out the day before.
The cheap prices and the one strain are the only reasons I’d return to this place.
gigix71
on March 26, 2018
awesome dispensary great sativas and the budtender was very patient