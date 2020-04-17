Deals
Grab these limited-time dispensary deals via Leafly pickup or delivery!
Available today
25% Off Chemmy Jones (7g min.)
Save 25% on 7g+ of All Vera Flower
Save 25% on 7g+ of All SevenFive Farm Flower
Save 25% on 7g+ of All Cannacraft Flower
$89 Popcorn Oz 10-11AM & 6-7PM
Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
Purchase 7G or more of these four strains and save 25%.
Purchase 7G or more of these four strains and save 25%.
Rarely on sale, fifteen strains of Pax Pods (live resin and distillate) are now 25% off when you purchase two.
Good while supplies last. Offers may not be stacked or bundled.
Treat yourself to an offering from Cannacraft, one of Colorado's premier boutique growers.
Treat yourself to an offering from Cannacraft, one of Colorado's premier boutique growers.
Choose from Sour Diesel, Zkittles, Flo, Calypso Kush, Platinum OG, Dragon Haze and several more in 500mg & 1000mg units.
Good while supplies last. Offers may not be stacked or bundled.
Delicious and economical, try one of these tasty jello-shots. More than a dozen flavors are available in sativa, indica, hybrid and CBD blends.
Good while supplies last. Offers may not be stacked or bundled.
Stock up and save big on over a dozen strains!
Stock up and save big on over a dozen strains!
Terpene-rich Clutch Live Resin including Lemon Cake (79.96%) and Sour Banana (77.32%) for as little as $20/G!
Terpene-rich Clutch Live Resin including Lemon Cake (79.96%) and Sour Banana (77.32%) for as little as $20/G!
Choose from four strains of indoor-grown popcorn: Aloha Limone (18.89% THC), Banana Citrus Kush (24.90% THC), Tropicalia OG (21.13% THC), and White Nightmare (23.66% THC)
Good while supplies last. Offers may not be stacked or bundled. All prices pre-tax.
Strains include Blackjack (24.06%), Blue Chem (33.54%), and Starfire Chem (28.13%)
Strains include Blackjack (24.06%), Blue Chem (33.54%), and Starfire Chem (28.13%)
