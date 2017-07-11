Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Awesome service from Budtender Caleb. Flower is always fragrant here!
MarcusMarijuano
on October 25, 2019
I love dispensaries that still has there flower in the jars where they way them out for you.
Sugarparents
on September 22, 2019
Great product and very friendly service.
Ellecurt
on September 19, 2019
Convenient location, super friendly staff and clean atmosphere, competitive pricing. I took off one star because ordering online didnt help expedite the process for me and has at other dispensaries.
MelOgsmithbliss
on September 18, 2019
MISS YOU Kaitlyn, zack and the squad that knows mel & talon 😂👏 y'all are the COOLEST BUDTENDERS
Miketwichell
on September 7, 2019
this store is amazing but the bud tender Dakota was really helpful with wax shatter and bud strains and flavors
PaduaN
on July 19, 2019
My favorite spot in all Boulder County.
Best Tenders, best products
Derpturtle
on July 3, 2019
I've been to most dispensaries in Boulder but this is my favorite, Fresh Baked is a close second.
Joe5573
on June 6, 2019
Great product! Good ppl. Nice spot.
VictoryShadow
on May 15, 2019
These guys are amazing! been coming here for over two years now! They always take such good care of me, no matter what! I highly recommend visiting this place, they always have top shelf high-quality high test flower. Definitely my favorite shop in the whole area!!! Thank you, love you guys!!!