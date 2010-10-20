blaze.a.j.
This place has the best customer service around town. Also Durango Organics has the most selection I've ever seen, I asked the bud tender how many different strains they had and they said around 50... I wouldn't go anywhere else!
4.8
10 reviews
I had an incredible experience with Tom at Durango Organics. Hands down one of the best places that I have been in durango, CO. They grow their own weed so everything is amazingly fresh and their prices are unbeatable. I would highly recommend this dispensary to all my friends and family on Durango. 5 stars all they way!
awesome weed
We've only visited a few dispensaries after moving from Las Cruces to Durango. However, the people here are awesome. Great selection and great deals.
I love this spot. The bud tenders are great people and always have awesome deals for amazing product. Happy hour is a pocket saver too. Clock out hit The store go home. I love it.
I been copping THC Distillate for the past month or so; oh, boy! this is what you call fire ass oil. ( killer oil) very reasonable price.
Probably the best all around cannabis store in Durango!
I really like this place. All employees were friendly and knowledgeable. Great organic product at fair prices. I usually shop exclusively at the dispensary down the road, but now I'll go to both when in Durango.
Durango Organics is awesome because it is.... Organic! One of the only retail dispensaries in Durango with organic flower and prepackaged ounces. They also have a great strain that I can't find anything online about. Alaskan Sweet Skunk.
My second trip to this dispensary and they didn’t let me down. Very patient and thorough budtenders. I found the prices to be among the best in town and selection was very good. I’ll be back!