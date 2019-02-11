Follow
Pickup available
Dutch Alchemy
Pickup available
(541) 357 - 4472
Vet and Senior Discounts! Every day!
You heard it here, 25% off for all Veterans! Thank you for your service! 20% off for Seniors 60 and over! That's the best Senior Discount in town! All day, every day!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
Sweet Sunday! 20% off our whole store!
Enjoy the sweeter things in life, like 20% off the whole store!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
Monday Nugday! 20% off all flower!
20% off all flower! Mondays are for the Nugs!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
20% off extracts for Terpene Tuesday!
20% off all extracts, topicals and tinctures for Terpene Tuesday!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
Fire Sale Wednesday! 25% off Edibles!
Get you munch on with 25% off edibles and tinctures!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
Friendly Thursday! 20% off everything in store when you bring a friend!
Because we're thinking about your buds, 20% off for both of you!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
25% off flower for Flower Friday!
25% off all Flower!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.
Saturday Shatterday! 25% off extracts!
25% off all extracts!
The listed prices are before tax. Deals do not stack.