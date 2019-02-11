bludogk9
I enjoyed my visit, helpful friendly staff. Prices were good! Specials are nice too. Will return,
4.2
10 reviews
I came in and got a quarter of ancient og and a quarter of dossidos. I got home and went to smoke some of the ancient and it seemed a little light so I weighed it, it was off by a little over 3 grams so I called and they told me to bring it in. Made my purchase correct and even tried to write me a 30% off my next purchase. Would like to give a shout out to the staff for taking care of me and fixing my order. Thank you
100% favorite place to get my eye candy fix as well as a bouquet of flower... Everything a girl could dream of
I like to check out new dispensaries. I am very glad I did check out Dutch Alchemy. Definitely some of the best weed Eugene has to offer. Reasonably priced too. Reasonably knowledgeable staff. The prices are tax included.
Great staff, great product but inconsistent pricing. Considered this MY dispensary to go to but almost doubling of prices have sent me away. Sorry I will not come back til the prices are more in line with the competition of the area. You must LEARN that just because a shop in City A charges one price that that price should be used for City B or all markets. I can go anywhere and pay $12 for the same quality you have. Your prices brought me in, now they send me elsewhere. Very bummed.
one week the Grohi flower is 4$ a gram...the next week its 10$ then the next week back to 4$ not very consistant
If you are going to close at 9:50, don't lock your door before that you jerks. I drove all the way there, got there at 9:48 and the girl locks the door as I'm trying to open and doesnt even say anything to me and walks away. That's not customer service, that's not caring about your patients. Never coming back
Such attentive, helpful, and knowledgeable staff. Every time I have come in they have done their best to meet all my needs, and they have extremely reasonable prices with deals every day of the week. By far my favorite dispensary.
Friendly and personable staff, all very well educated and incredibly helpful. A nice and inviting environment, where it felt like I could just chill at all day. Definitely my favorite dispo around.
I was looking to buy a cartridge today, and I decided to try Dutch Alchemy for the first time. I picked Dutch today because I liked that their menu information was very thorough and had a good number and range of choices. When I arrived at Dutch I found that their floor staff was very friendly and super professional. They had both of my top choices from their on-line (Leafly) menu in stock and at the advertised price. Actually, I lucked out a little because I failed to notice under the deals tab of their web portal they have 25% off extracts on Tuesdays. I don't usually do on-line reviews, but the Dutch experience was so much better than what I have become used to in cannabis shopping that I thought I'd just like to say thanks.