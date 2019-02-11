PDMoore on August 28, 2019

Great staff, great product but inconsistent pricing. Considered this MY dispensary to go to but almost doubling of prices have sent me away. Sorry I will not come back til the prices are more in line with the competition of the area. You must LEARN that just because a shop in City A charges one price that that price should be used for City B or all markets. I can go anywhere and pay $12 for the same quality you have. Your prices brought me in, now they send me elsewhere. Very bummed.