I love these guys, but sadly they have closed shop. 😞
Highertoogo
on December 4, 2018
My visit to the Eagles Nest was wonderful,not a long wait and the staff talked to me while I was waiting,which made the wait very enjoyable,the selection and quality is great,and I got some fantastic prices and specials,staff was very informative and helpful in fitting me with the medicine that would help me the most. Great job to that staff, and I will definitely shop there again.
DontPanic84
on September 3, 2017
I love this dispensary. Awesome staff that is friendly and really informative. Quality products from quality people. My favorite by far!
lifeasnix
on February 24, 2017
What can I say? They grow right there at the shop and without chemicals!! That's super important to me as a holistic person :) The people who work there are so kind and knowledgeable. I switch dispensaries on my first visit even though it is 30 out of the way. I just love them that much!!
Phoenix54
on December 28, 2016
I have already made an excellent review of this place, but I just had to say something again. The staff are super friendly, the quality of product is by far the best in the area, the fact that they're right around the corner for me is just the icing on a big fat chocolate cake.
Thanks for making me feel welcome to the neighborhood!
aytee
on December 8, 2016
Excellent product quality, great prices, friendly staff, great atmosphere.