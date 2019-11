Smokintileguy on July 31, 2019

Came in for the first time the other day for the 4gs for 40 special on the lemon skunk...over all not bad smoke, it’s priced accordingly, but what will inevitably will bring me back is the lady workin, I don’t recall her name but super friendly and made shopping there a pleasant experience. Not the hugest selection at the moment, I would recommend putting in some couches or shelving or something to eat up some of the open store space that makes it feel like it’s got less inventory. Give this place a try, don’t let a couple bad comments keep you from coming to this place!!