went in and they shut the dispensary down
3.2
5 reviews
Best prices around, great flower, great customer service. Not a huge variety of flower, but they were a kratum business prior to medical marijuana & concentrates. Checked out the concentrates, and it's a great selection (although I'm just a flower shopper). The flower is delicious, and the stems are trimmed down. I suppose the bud could be better looking if you're truly picky to the core.. But I am VERY satisfied, & will be back because no one beats their prices!
Thank you for your feed back. We appreciate your business and if there is anything else I can help you with please let me know and, I look forward to seeing you again.
got shorted on my order -
I do apologize on that if you would like to contact me we can talk about getting something worked out. My name is Lyndsey and my store number is 405-378-2106 or my cell is 405-268-1394 you can call or shoot me a text which ever is best for you. I would love to speak with you to get this worked out and taken care of for you. Again I am sorry that this has happened and I hope to talk to you soon.
It’s awkward to find do to the lack of signs outside. They are also closed two days a week which seems to irritate others but doesn’t bother me. The young lady here is super sweet and has some great crumble/concentrates. I’ve tried the wedding cake crumble and it’s absolutely delightful along with another OG crumble. Both Indica strains and her stuff was CLEARLY labeled with brief strain description and THC levels. I think she’s a hidden jewel and totally worth the wait❤️ Thank you.
I appreciate the kind words and feed back on our product. I am sorry about not being able to find it very easy, we are working to get that taken care of. If there is anything else that can help you with please let me know. I look forward to seeing you again.
I have never been there but their $25 a 8th price is comparable to the price of legitimate medicine. I’m out and looking at deals. Deals should just be the normal price. It’s not their fault, Oklahoma sees cannabis as a frivolous recreational vice not as legitimate medicine
Thank you for your feed back I do appreciate it. We do have awesome prices and the quality of all of our product is awesome. I would love for you to come down and check out the store I would love to answer any questions you may have. Again thank you for the feed back and I hope to talk with you soon.