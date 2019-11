CannabisCustomer788 on June 1, 2019

Earthly Mist is worth the stop. Great prices, friendly staff, & high quality bud! Not to mention this dispensary also price matches. They have a small variety of flower, the 5 or so strains they do have on the shelves are of high quality, this is my new go-to shop! They have great products to offer for overall health such as Kratom, so this is also another reason this location has made the top of my list!