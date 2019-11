Kandigerl on May 2, 2019

I wouldn’t give a star, if that were an option. The lady at the counter was not friendly, or even welcoming. They only had two strains of flower, and she was snippy when she gave the prices, as if I were already supposed to know about the product and prices. When I asked about other products, she just gave me the brand name, and did not seem to want to be asked questions. It was like pulling a tooth to get any information. So much so, another customer, at the other end of their counter, gave me earthly mists’s own information sheet, and explained some of what the other products were and what benefits they provided her. Even after all of that, I still made a purchase. The flower I purchased was trash. It was shake, full of sticks. Also, the ambiance was dry. I wouldn’t recommend going to this place, if it were the only.