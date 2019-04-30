AshBarr
- Thank You Rom For Your Business !. - Great Quality And Customer Service - They Always Do There Best To Give You What You Need bb
Thank you Ash, we hope to see you soon.
Enjoy Edens Dispensary! great locations. staff are awesome! enjoy the friendly serivce next door at the gas station aswell! awesome people!
We hope to see you again soon, and bring a friend!
Great shop anything for anyone and prices to match. Plenty of selections for all medical purposes.
Thank you for your review. We appreciate your business!
Went back by this place & the owner still seems to be taking advantage of having no competition nearby. No testing, several strains I know have been there for at least three months, one employee made a big deal how good the flower is because of all the sticky on the glass well shouldn’t that sticky be on the flower when it’s sold to me? I want to say flat at cheating customers- lil cavi listed at .5 grams, Tried to discuss that I believe that’s wrong according to the actual manufacturers website and any other dispensary. Got the run around. New place opening down the street will hopefully knock him back a little.
Very fair on price. Owner knowledgeable and gave a discount. Finally found an indica that works for pain instead of opiates. It's almost like in the 60's and 70's OZ and records at Starship. Has a great variety and even suggested one that he will try and get. It isn't like being WOWED in Las Vegas but those come later when it's recreational and prices go down. I will be back for sure and budtender very nice.
We're happy your visit went smoothly and we were able to help with your pain. Come back soon, and bring a friend next time!
Didn’t like that they didn’t have anything tested at all! And all their flower looked like crap. And too expensive for what it is... I didn’t even buy anything because how bad it all looked and the girl even encouraged me not to buy. Lol. Will not be back, even though that’s the closest to my house...
The bud is bottom shelf quality, prices are okay for the most part. It feels like the dude is only buying the cheapest bud he can get his hands on, stemmy, and now the dude is trying to charge $70 for an eighth. Never been to a club who charged so much. The owner needs to pull his head out of his bottom, because any time I’m there, I’m the only one there. I’ve been there 3 times, but that’ll be the last time. Anyone who says it’s great, try oklahoma home grown south. Great bud, great prices, hippy blonde dude there is freken brilliant. Hemp rx is another great spot, with print outs of the detail and percentages, takes it to a new level of science.
best in town
We are glad your visit went well, see you next time!
Great location and place
Thank you!
This is the first dispensary I’ve ever gone to and I had a great experience. The worker that was there was very helpful and friendly. The owner is amazing! I did think the prices were a little high, but they had a $10 gram special. I also got a vape cartridge and 2 pre rolls. Very satisfied with all the products. Great location too!
Thanks for the review, Saruhh96! We’re happy that your visit went well!