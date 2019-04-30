Hatenickel-diming on August 25, 2019

Went back by this place & the owner still seems to be taking advantage of having no competition nearby. No testing, several strains I know have been there for at least three months, one employee made a big deal how good the flower is because of all the sticky on the glass well shouldn’t that sticky be on the flower when it’s sold to me? I want to say flat at cheating customers- lil cavi listed at .5 grams, Tried to discuss that I believe that’s wrong according to the actual manufacturers website and any other dispensary. Got the run around. New place opening down the street will hopefully knock him back a little.