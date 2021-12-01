MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
13 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Electraleaf Midtown
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-12am
10am-12am
10am-10pm
Photos of Electraleaf Midtown
Show all photos