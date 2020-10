d........e on October 20, 2020

Stopped in, looked, didn't buy. If you want McDonald's, this is the cannabis version. In, out, quick, no place to sit. A balloon sculpture is the sum total outside of the cash registers and counter. Nice people--it is Athol, a blue collar mill town--but yes, if you want "walk thru" cannabis, this is fine. If you have a question or need customer service, well...