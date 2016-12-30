Dr28n
It's always a pleasure to shop at Emerald Phoenix. The staff is helpful and genuinely friendly. Good location & easy to access. Prices & selection are hard to beat. Highly recommend for a novice or experienced shopper.
I always have a wonderful experience every time! The staff are always friendly, efficient, patient, knowledgeable and so kind. I always receive quality medication at a very fair price. Great specials too!
Thank you for your amazing review! We appreciate the feedback and look forward to bringing you more amazing service & sales @sabrinam.27!
Horrible flower. Don’t waste your time. I wouldn’t recommend if they were giving it out for free👎🏻
Hey Traysixx, we're sorry to hear that you're unhappy with your flower -- please give us a call at (623) 271-6065 or email Phoenix@EmeraldDispensary.com with the strain and details of your purchase. With 20+ strains to choose from, we are sure we can get you something that will better fit your needs and standards. Thanks for your feedback and we hope to hear from you soon.
This is definitely one of my go-to dispensaries. The entire staff is friendly and knowledgeable, they always have a great atmosphere, and you can't beat their tax-inclusive prices. I highly recommend them!
Thanks for makings us one of your go-to's! We appreciate the feedback and your review on our store. We hope to see you again soon!
Every time I have been in the staff is friendly, efficient, and knowledgeable. Isaiah is especially helpful and patient explaining answers to my questions. Thank you.
Thank you for taking the time to review us, scarykdlong! Isiah is one of our best! We are sup0er happy to hear you had a positive experience with us on your last visit! 💖
I love this dispensary. One of the best I have found. And everyone is so awesome.
We love you too! Thanks for the nice review and we hope to see you soon!
Great!
Thanks 20kashayka! Come back and see us again soon.
I stopped by today and was helped by Levi. I was given a tremendous amount of personalized and caring attention. We spoke over product knowledge and information, and I am truly impressed by the caliber of knowledge that this gentleman was able to provide me. Very great work and props to Levi!👍🏻✨🌙
Levi is one of our best! Thank you so much for the great review and feedback on our associates.
Well I was a happy customer until now. I made a purchase of some mpx triangle kush badder and it wasn't badder at all it was more like a sauce. I called and spoke to a manager to be told basically there isn't anything they can do to fix this. I paid for badder and expect what I pay for. Emerald is a piece of shit company that doesn't stand by the patients at all. Do not shop here if you want what you pay for!!!!
Hey ajjbroncos420, we absolutely stand by our patients and will do our best to make this right if you took home a product that wasn't represented properly. Occasionally, products will come in from our vendors already labeled with specific information, even if that may not be the best representation of what it actually is. Sounds like this may be the case and we would be happy to get this corrected. We've already went ahead and added a note onto your account so that we can get this taken care of whenever you stop in next. We hope to see you in again soon and thanks for taking the time to give us your feedback!
Easy fast and convenient with great products
Thank you Jaytr23 for the review! We are always keeping it quick for you and your meds top quality! We will see you back soon.