ajjbroncos420 on November 20, 2019

Well I was a happy customer until now. I made a purchase of some mpx triangle kush badder and it wasn't badder at all it was more like a sauce. I called and spoke to a manager to be told basically there isn't anything they can do to fix this. I paid for badder and expect what I pay for. Emerald is a piece of shit company that doesn't stand by the patients at all. Do not shop here if you want what you pay for!!!!