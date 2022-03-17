Cannabis Delivery At Your Service! Great Products. No Delivery Fees. We founded Enlighten Delivery with one goal in mind: providing a high-quality, smart, and reliable online store. Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning, and continues to drive us into the future. We know that every product counts, and strive to make the entire shopping experience as rewarding as possible. Check it out for yourself! Areas Serviced include: Oakland, Orinda, Concord, Walnut Creek, Dublin, Livermore, Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley, Discovery Bay. Since day one, we’ve been working tirelessly in order to expand our product offerings and make our customers experience even better. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, yet remain committed to performing even better. Our Cannabis Delivery Service Offers the finest Flower, Concentrates, Topical and Tinctures in California. Our collections are carefully selected. Delivery options and payment methods generous and flexible. Browse through our product gallery and experience shopping with Enlighten Industries, Inc Delivery for yourself. Please don’t hesitate to contact us with questions, comments or suggestions.