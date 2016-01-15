Doobie Debbie on August 28, 2019

I just finished reading a review below where the person said they had ask their bus tender why the baby J's were so small and her reply was to go elsewhere or grow their own weed. There is no way my favorite bud tender on the strip Lil Bit said that. She has never been anything but nice and that's been even on my worst days. I have been picky and bitchy and still Lil Bit stayed friendly, helpful and professional. I'm so disappointed to see a reviewer say something like that about this awesome person. Reviewers please be honest even if you're having a bad day and they don't have something there that you were expecting. #fanofessence