tdaz
for a out of state Patient sure was nice having my med card good in Nevada. Can't wait for my next trip to Vegas might be soon
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
for a out of state Patient sure was nice having my med card good in Nevada. Can't wait for my next trip to Vegas might be soon
I wish they would have $25.00 eighth's and not blended
Thanks for dropping by and leaving a review. We do have strain-specific eighths available. Please feel free to reach out to the store closest to you for availability. Also, make sure to sign up for our daily text deals!
favorite place hands down
We're glad you think so! Hope to see you again soon :D
neat little spot, weird check in set up for recreation but it works. got a free birthday pre roll and some gummies, staff seemed fun and helpful. hope the pre roll smokes better than one I got at a diffeent place.
Thanks for stopping by! We do the best that we can with the small space, but it works for the most part ;) We hope to see you again soon!
No wait and great customer service. Alyssa was very knowledgeable and nice! Would recommend and return
Thanks for stopping by! We're glad Alyssa was able to get you what you needed. Hope to see you again soon :)
I just finished reading a review below where the person said they had ask their bus tender why the baby J's were so small and her reply was to go elsewhere or grow their own weed. There is no way my favorite bud tender on the strip Lil Bit said that. She has never been anything but nice and that's been even on my worst days. I have been picky and bitchy and still Lil Bit stayed friendly, helpful and professional. I'm so disappointed to see a reviewer say something like that about this awesome person. Reviewers please be honest even if you're having a bad day and they don't have something there that you were expecting. #fanofessence
Thank you so much for the kind words, we appreciate the support for our team! You rock! :)
Don't have many (or sometimes any) grams for sale. But, the women are hot and the bud is potent.
sketchy went to buy edibles the kid at the counter was not helpful, I told him what I wanted and he said that it didnt exsist even though I had some at home. will not return.
G-MAN! I will totally trust anything you recommend me anytime! I legit liked everything and that last minute HSH Lemon Meringue!! 🤤 I come here all the time and everyone for the most part has been great. But me and German vibe. Lol
First time in a legal state and I would recommend this dispensary to anyone. Super convenient being on the strip with easy uber access. I worked with Mr.Miller and he had a great vibe and was really knowledgeable of the products I was interested in. I'd definitely go back
Thanks for the review!