Rjesus82 on August 28, 2019

the location is great but I'm here because of Sonya. I wanted to do a delivery service and it ended up being a pick up service. Sonya texted me and asked me if the order I requested was meant for delivery or pick up. She changed it to delivery and told me about the $10 charge for delivery. Sonya was on top of it when the delivery service company that they have to work with was taking longer than expected. it took Blackbirdgo 2hrs and 25 minutes to bring me my supply. What's the worst is that I had to get the ETA from Sonya because Blackbirdgo didn't text me and only did after Sonya had to call the dispatcher asking for an ETA. Then it took them another 15 minutes from the ETA they had said. Sonya thank you for making it worth while. I almost denied the order but I kept it because I didn't wanna do your company wrong when you were there to help me out. it's your delivery service company that I am so upset about. I wouldn't recommend delivery until another company can be better at doing their jobs and it doesn't take 2.5 hours just to get your order.