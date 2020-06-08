This was only my second trip to this dispensary. I went in around 4:30pm on 11/17/2020. I didn’t know where to go exactly so I stood behind a gentleman customer right next to the front door behind the front counter. There is a female customer at the same front counter but around the corner from the front door. After a second or two, I hear a security guard behind me tell me to go stand in “the box”. Confused as to what he meant because there was no box in the store, I go stand 6ft behind the gentleman nearest to the front door who is being helped by an employee. Now with a racist and mocking voice the security guard points at a spot behind a railing and says ‘You stand over HERE’ as if I couldn’t understand English because I’m Asian. Trying to be calm, I explained to the guard that I thought the gentleman at the counter was checking in so that’s why I stood behind him. The guard continued explaining in the same racist accent, and Mickey a worker, rudely replied that the gentleman at the counter was paying. Once I was finally checked in, I did enjoy my experience with the budtender but that was the only good thing about coming back to this store. There was and is no need for any business to be so rude to any patron, but these employees went out of their way to be rude and racist. Firstly, don’t hire racists and maybe have some customer service training for your employees. Second, maybe you could have security greet every customer and guide them to where they should stand instead of yelling at customers across the floor and telling them where to go. You could also not have a cash register right next to the front doors but instead move your check-in counter there. What a stupid floor plan. But lastly, there was absolutely no need to keep berating me after I followed directions and explained why I didn’t understand the first time. Completely disrespectful. I hope this gets addressed but I will definitely not be coming back or recommending this establishment or this company of dispensaries to anyone who asks. I will further tell this account every single time anyone asks me what I think of this extremely disrespectful business.