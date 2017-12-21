BippyBoppy on November 19, 2019

Lastrally , How funny is it , If you were there then you would know that the manager wanted to fight me also (a patient), and I was going to take him up on that, sure. But then the Barney fife at the door decided to be a hero and draw his weapon on me before anything happened, not one swing happend. Because that all that would of happened. but I did get a gun pulled on me. all I did was complain about seedy medication to a vendor that they gave me the number to and was supposed to help me not get me banned. If a few Unanswered text messages is considered harassment then yes I texted Morgan and tould her how unhappy I was paying 60 for seeds and I received no answer. But one thing I hate is liars. And you are one. Not one customer or anybody did I harrasse after the confrontation .I called the police and made a report and I left. Futher more, I work two stores down in the same shopping center and we run a stellar business and ban nobody and have the reviews to back that up. I do want to say besides the 2 managers who know who they are, My experience overall was very nice at Euphoria and I enjoyed most of the staff and I ALWAYS was a model Patient and treated everyone there with respect a nobody can say otherwise, not even you Lastrally That's why this is a slap in the face , good day sir.