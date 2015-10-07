JulieSeattle
I usually go to a different location with easier access and more parking with big storefront windows and lots of light. This store has very little parking, and I have to drive another nearly 1/2 mile up the road just attempt an un-signaled U-turn to get back to hwy 9. Nd it felt pretty claustrophobic and dark. I'm not complaining, really. I came all the way out here because they had product their other locations were missing. Friendly staff. Ordered online for pickup without a hitch. Thanks!