Sensi-star on November 11, 2018

I have been to the Woodinville dispensary several times and I honestly thought that the Lynnwood store was closed, because it always looks empty and dark. I ABSOLUTELY completely dig going into the Woodinville dispensary. I have always gotten what I want. The staff is usually AWESOME OPOSSUM 😉. I honestly miss going in there every week, but I have a medical marijuana card and I have found better deals on the same products. 18$ for an ⅛ of NWCS , at Herbal Nation, and I saw the EXACT SAME product for 35$‼‼‼ At the Euphorium. Although I really like going there, right now I'm back at Herbal Nation. But I promise to come and visit soon. Peace and Love ✌️❤️🌞 🐝