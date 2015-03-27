The_Dude8419
This is my regular spot, they always have what I'm looking for and are super helpful. No need to try other places when this place exists!
4.6
10 reviews
Lies "POTFILMREVIEW" Lies.
Worst dispensers in Washington State! Menu is NEVER UPDATED, “budtenders” don’t even know what they carry not to mention nothing is strain specific. Asked for blueberry- nothing, CBD- nothing. Everything is at least overpriced $10. Plenty of real dispensary’s here AVOID AT ALL COST!!!!
It’s great
These guys are awesome. They know what's good, and they price fair.
The dude who helped me came out of the bathroom without washing his hands, then proceeded to zip up his fly when he noticed it was still down. I normally have a good experience there but that was gross.
dude with dreads and nose rings helps visually impaired with patience. best customer sevice ive gotten at any dispensory. give hima raise
Best place to go. Knowledgeable people, best product and fun place to be.
This shop was cool to visit when I was living in the area. Right next to a 7/11 so made getting the swisher and supplies easier to get. Solid lineup of buds and concentrate. Would come visit more when I'm in the area.
The store itself is really good but I go to see Gabe. He is the best tender around. Really makes the experience worth it for everyone he helps.