Gillybeanz on September 1, 2019

I was heading over to my normal dispensary about 45 minutes from home when I remembered Exit 9 had recently opened, so I decided to stop there. They’re only a half hour or so away, and I figured if they didn’t have what I needed I could drive on to my normal place. When I got there, the sign on the door said they were out of flower. I wasn’t there for flower anyway, so I continued on in. They already had my info because they’re the same company as my other dispensary, so that was an easy check-in. I also noticed on Leafly that they have a military discount, so I showed them my discharge paperwork and now I get an extra 10% off every visit. While I was there, I overheard another employee talking about why they didn’t have any flower, and I don’t remember why it was, but I know they were just as frustrated as the patients, or maybe more so. I told the girl who was helping me what I needed, and she had a couple of recommendations immediately. I had done some reading online so I kind of knew what I wanted, but it was really nice to have some personal feedback. I ended up getting a Pax Era with two Mary’s Medicinals pods (Durban Poison and Northern Lights), along with a normal 510 cartridge (Snowman by... Monster Extracts I believe) for my yocan pen. I have been using these for a couple weeks now and I love everything I got. So despite the lack of flower, which I know they’re trying to remedy, the tiny store still had a lot of knowledge and products and I left there with exactly what I wanted and look forward to stopping there again. Hopefully they still have Northern Lights in some form because that is my new best friend.