Weedfeed
Good place
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.4
10 reviews
Good place
Plus I want to thank the staff for being AWESOME! I had a minor issue with a product and it instantly was resolved by an extremely helpful staff member. It was so easy and stress free to work with them.
Thank you for the positive feedback. We do work hard to ensure that our customers leave satisfied and we am glad we were able to resolve your issue.
Took my comments down on weed maps. To stop the truth. Garbage company selling garbage. Something is wrong with presto brand they sell. Fake C-Cell is my opinion that spits. The flavor and affects is just wrong. Everyone stay away. You have better options. At better price. Unless you have money to throw away go with platinum or monster xtracts.
Weedmaps took down your comments because they judged them to be inappropriate. You are of course welcome to your opinion about the vape you tried but it is not ok to spread misinformation. We have plenty of customers who enjoy their products so it is a personal preference not a falsifying of information as you have suggested. We actually started carrying them only recently because customers had been requesting them. We do also carry Platinum and Monster Xtracts so we have options for sure.
nice location and local
Thank you!
This place is way too expensive. About $85 out-the-door for a quarter of bud and it was lower tier. It was also only 1 of 2 options when I went. It probably would've been over $100 for a quarter of the other strain. Just absolutely absurd prices. Thank God I have a care-giver yet. Not returning unless these prices MASSIVELY drop.
Thank you for your feedback. We only carry state licensed and tested products. As the supply expands we expect price points to diversify.
great selection, informed employees, clean-well organized shop!
Thank you so much for your compliments.
Overall a good experience visiting, edible choices are good. Blueberry bites were good and effective.
We are so glad you were happy with your visit and products. We hope to see you again soon.
I was heading over to my normal dispensary about 45 minutes from home when I remembered Exit 9 had recently opened, so I decided to stop there. They’re only a half hour or so away, and I figured if they didn’t have what I needed I could drive on to my normal place. When I got there, the sign on the door said they were out of flower. I wasn’t there for flower anyway, so I continued on in. They already had my info because they’re the same company as my other dispensary, so that was an easy check-in. I also noticed on Leafly that they have a military discount, so I showed them my discharge paperwork and now I get an extra 10% off every visit. While I was there, I overheard another employee talking about why they didn’t have any flower, and I don’t remember why it was, but I know they were just as frustrated as the patients, or maybe more so. I told the girl who was helping me what I needed, and she had a couple of recommendations immediately. I had done some reading online so I kind of knew what I wanted, but it was really nice to have some personal feedback. I ended up getting a Pax Era with two Mary’s Medicinals pods (Durban Poison and Northern Lights), along with a normal 510 cartridge (Snowman by... Monster Extracts I believe) for my yocan pen. I have been using these for a couple weeks now and I love everything I got. So despite the lack of flower, which I know they’re trying to remedy, the tiny store still had a lot of knowledge and products and I left there with exactly what I wanted and look forward to stopping there again. Hopefully they still have Northern Lights in some form because that is my new best friend.
Oh my goodness, you're making us cry. We are so happy you found everything you need and that you were pleased with the quality of service you received. We will pass your kind review along to our team and thank you for taking the time to give us feed back.
Everyone was super friendly, helped me find what I wanted, and for a good price! Would definitely go again!
Thank you so much for your review! We'll pass your compliments along to our budtenders.
I have a few preferences for the dispensaries I frequent that this one doesn't have. First, I like an educated, easy going staff. I'm not positive that the staff is very educated on the products the store carries, but that's an easy fix. That being said, I really like the ones I've met so far. They are very laid-back, and I feel like I'm dealing with a real person. Second, I like to be given room to ask questions. One issue which stands in the way, as I already mentioned, is the staff ought to be more educated on the stores products. I think if they knew more about what was being sold, it would make a wonderful difference. Also, the atmosphere doesn't really allow for many questions or concerns simply because of the set up. With only one counter, four registers, and so many other people talking in a cramped space, I feel rushed, and don't feel welcome to consult with my tender. I would like to say that I am pleased to see a more accurate menu online. That is EXTREMELY helpful to me. Overall, I like this place. I think it's a great start. I just believe a few fairly simple tweaks would help it run more smoothly for the customer and staff. Third, I appreciate a decent waiting room, because I know at some point there will be a wait. I was in disbelief when I saw the waiting room. Freaking beautiful, Comfortable, spacious. Better than my living room! Best waiting room I've ever seen. Great work on that! PS I hope my review didn't come of haughty or insulting. That's far from my intention. I only put my thoughts out there.
Not at all, your review is specific, helpful and offers suggestions. We will pass your message along to our executive team. Thank you for genuinely letting us know how we are doing.