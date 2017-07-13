Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Due to the emergency rule issued by the State of Michigan, Marijuana Regulatory Agency and LARA as of 11/22/2019, we will be stopping all sales of vape products until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.