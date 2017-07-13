medusae on November 17, 2019

This place is OK--they are normaly fairly clean and well run, but the quality of their flower varies quite a bit. Also, their "tier" system doesn't really exist: they will have eight or nine strains to choose from on the two most expensive tiers, but only one, two (or none) on their third. As a repeat customer, I would assume they would want to try and retain my services as a consumer, but the last few times I have been I feel like they have given me mostly the leaves and stems that I would have thrown away had I been handling their product. Just another dispensary who puts their profits above their customers, unfortunately.