Boarfest
The staff were very knowledgeable and helpful. so so flower thanks for the help
4.7
10 reviews
This place is OK--they are normaly fairly clean and well run, but the quality of their flower varies quite a bit. Also, their "tier" system doesn't really exist: they will have eight or nine strains to choose from on the two most expensive tiers, but only one, two (or none) on their third. As a repeat customer, I would assume they would want to try and retain my services as a consumer, but the last few times I have been I feel like they have given me mostly the leaves and stems that I would have thrown away had I been handling their product. Just another dispensary who puts their profits above their customers, unfortunately.
We are sorry to hear you are unhappy with some of the changes Far West. Please understand we do care about our product lines and our patient's medicinal needs. Please give us another chance to make it right with you and find you the meds that you are looking for. Thank you, we hope to see you soon.
Good staff and good deals enjoyed passing through
Great customer service!
Love the location
Good customer service ,Good vibes, great prices
Thank you! Please stop in again soon!
I stopped by because I have a migraine forming. I can’t even tell you the name of my bud tender because he didn’t introduce himself. He did comment that I haven’t been in a while (it’s probably been a year or so). And then misquoted a price. Instead of finding something I wanted at a price I could afford he offered something completely different. I took my money off the counter and said I was gonna go ahead and leave...he repeated my question then said okay so I left.
Love this place, it's clean the people are great and informative I go out of my way to go to this dispensary
Glad you all carry the Monster Xtract carts! Thanks for helping me Tony!
Great place. Knowledgeable people