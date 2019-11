ladyshayde667 on April 26, 2019

I moved to Portland a little less than 2 months ago, so I've been slowly visiting different dispensaries in town trying out their products and getting to know which strains I like most. I visited Farm Grass Table for the first time a couple of weeks ago and I must say that I was impressed... the inside is huge and inviting, the staff is knowledgeable and helpful, and this will be a shop I regularly buy from because they sell 2 of my favorite strains that I have yet to find anywhere else in town, Hawaiian Lights and Northern Lights! Farm Grass Table is definitely going to be a go-to dispensary on my shopping list from now on!