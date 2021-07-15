Club OK
Club OK
12 S Porter Ave, Norman, OK
License DAAA-NYY0-9Q4Y
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 12am
monday
9am - 12am
tuesday
9am - 12am
wednesday
9am - 1am
thursday
9am - 1am
friday
9am - 1am
saturday
9am - 12am
3 Reviews of Club OK
M........m
July 15, 2021
I love this dispensary they have a good vibe and they have good customer service
B........e
June 8, 2021
Being a black man I feel I was very discriminated against and talked down to by the MANAGER of all ppl. I picked a strain, changed my mind, and he told me nope can’t do that. So I left, gave them zero dollars and walked out. I would never ever recommend this place.
j........a
January 26, 2021
I was looking for a strain for severe pain and Theresa recommended 2 strains that were spot on! Thanks Bud Brothers and Thank you Theresa 😊