Fp Wellness - Rochester
585-242-0203
New Patient Discount
Valid 9/18/2019
All new patients will receive a 20% discount on their first purchase.
Cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers
Fp Wellness Loyalty Program
Valid 6/26/2019
In addition to the current discounts we offer, Fp Wellness is excited to announce the official launch of our loyalty program! Get 25% off your entire purchase on your 11th visit. For additional details on the program or to get your own loyalty card stop into the dispensary anytime during normal business hours!
Visit the dispensary and make a purchase 10 times, and on your 11th visit you will receive 25% off your entire purchase.
Veterans
15% Veterans Discount
Must have Veterans designation on drivers license or state ID, valid U.S. Military ID, or DD214
Senior
10% Senior Discount
65+, Valid form of ID with date of birth
Hardships
15% Hardships discount
Documentation showing individual is receiving SSDI, SSI, FA/TANF, Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, or Earlylearn NYC child care benefits