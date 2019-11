Thildebrand84 on August 23, 2019

This is the worst dispensary in NYS. Not on;y do they have the worst customer service I have ever experienced, They resell the two most expensive brands of medicine in NYS at a premium Price, making NYS’s most expensive products even more expensive. When they created their own vape carts, they made them with dangerous cutting agents like MCT and coconut oil which makes a very DANGEROUS AND GREATLY DILUTED PRODUCT. Their vapes are also only $250mg which is half the size of any other vape cart being offered in any other NYS dispensary and they are charging $90 for it!! Other NYS dispensaries are offering 500mg vapecarts (that’s double the medicine of fp wellness) with no additives or cutting agents, just pure cannabis oil for only $75 and they deliver! FP Wellness is only interested in taking advantage of NYS’s sick, suffering, and terminally ill patients. AGAIN DO NOT BUY THESE DANGEROUS PRODUCTS! THERE ARE FAR BETTER DISPENSARIES IN NY WITH FAR BETTER MEDICINE AND PRICES! DO YOUR RESEARCH!