Very nice inside professional feel like an eyeglass store. Katie was a very knowledgeable consultant prior to my using the offered products of this dispensary. As for the product I have used the FP vape. It causes my lungs to hurt where as I do not have that using other vape from competitors products purchased at local dispensaries. On my last visit the counter person ( not Katie) was a turn off. She began discussing black market products and illegal marijuana flower treatments when I asked a question about the products. Turned off that a “medical dispensary “ would engage in illicit marijuana promoting. The lack of pricing online is not much help. The pricing is overpriced for the quality in my opinion based on the products I’ve tried. My honest feeling is they are struggling with hopes that N Y state legalizes marijuana. Disappointed as this place really had potential.