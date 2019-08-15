Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Only complaint I had was they were out of OG Kush. But with the selection it wasn't hard to find a replacement strain. The staff was friendly and the store and display is among the nicest I've seen so far. They have a huge selection of flower and edibles of varying prices that should be able to satisfy anyone. They have me happy hour 10-11 and I get 20% of my next visit. I will definitely be back. As I was just in there I haven't been able to try the product yet, but it wouldn't allow me to leave that part blank. If it isn't good quality I will review that later.
BlueOtter91
on November 2, 2019
My favorite location in Edmond. Clean place and great staff. Never too busy.
Ayveon
on November 1, 2019
Best dispo in Edmond
MillerTime1
on October 26, 2019
My budtender name was Dakota. Easy going guy.
Very informative and even with background of the product.
Best curb appeal store and one of the best displays have seen.
Must check it out!
Kdtaff
on October 25, 2019
Always amazing
Arichardson95
on October 22, 2019
I like the price for the weed and that tax is included in prices. Really like that the budtenders take the time to trim seeds
Bbicks
on October 20, 2019
My favorite dispencery to go to. Super friendly and always ready to help!