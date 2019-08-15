BriGee84 on November 13, 2019

Only complaint I had was they were out of OG Kush. But with the selection it wasn't hard to find a replacement strain. The staff was friendly and the store and display is among the nicest I've seen so far. They have a huge selection of flower and edibles of varying prices that should be able to satisfy anyone. They have me happy hour 10-11 and I get 20% of my next visit. I will definitely be back. As I was just in there I haven't been able to try the product yet, but it wouldn't allow me to leave that part blank. If it isn't good quality I will review that later.