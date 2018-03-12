joestatix
What do I like. Everything. Security that makes the airport jealous of its efficiency. Friendly staff. HQ products, The deals are great too.
Thanks Joe! We're happy to hear that you had a good experience. That's what we were aiming for!
4.6
10 reviews
Thanks Joe! We're happy to hear that you had a good experience. That's what we were aiming for!
Definitely worth the trip!!
Thanks Ben! We're here anytime you need us.
Nice place you have here
Why thank you very much Bdaycake1. We're glad you enjoyed yourself and found what you were looking for.
Very good location, easy in and out access. Inside the location is very well maintained clean smells great. The service is fast, theyrebud is the best quality in the city and they're flavors gummys are the strongest gummys I've ever had. These folks operate on an entirely different level ..top 3 shop I've ever been too
Wow! Thank you Uncle Leo. We're glad we can help you stay happy.
The blue og and strawberry desiel were fire && the flower seems more natural!!!! Not as many chemicals involved! And always have great strains that most places dont have like old school strawberry desiel lol I want to buy a hoodie next pay day.. Your carts are high prices tho && wish the carts had a package to show info...
awesome staff
Thanks for the awesome review!
Flavors is my go to dispensary and I stay on the west side
That's so great to hear! Thanks for making the drive.
Been coming here regularly since you've opened. Everything is great, still one of the very very best dispensaries in the D. I live for your ounce deals. My only beef is WTF is the deal with the credit system? Seems like I've been hearing these same excuses for months now. Have I lost my (large) bonus? How can the credits I've been earning from buying from you these last couple months still be incrementing as I am repeatedly told, if you cannot access "the system" at all? All I want is one of those new $40 grinders. I'm starting to doubt the legitimacy of what I'm hearing about the credits. Can someone please explain? Thank You.
Service was excellent, bud not so much. Very disappointed in the ounce I bought of Larry King. It doesn’t help with pain, doesn’t give a high at all so I’m not sure what this is because it didn’t have any effect at all on me.
We're sorry about your experience. We do not want anyone to be unhappy. Please contact and ask for the management.
I just came in around closing time and ordered a 1/4 oz of mars OG. I just got home to figure out someone only scaled up an 8th and put in a 1/4 Jar which clearly said 7 grams on the sticker. super frustrating because you guys arent answering now for me to put it on record.
Call the Shop first thing in the morning and ask for the manager.