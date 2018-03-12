Frobozz420 on November 1, 2019

Been coming here regularly since you've opened. Everything is great, still one of the very very best dispensaries in the D. I live for your ounce deals. My only beef is WTF is the deal with the credit system? Seems like I've been hearing these same excuses for months now. Have I lost my (large) bonus? How can the credits I've been earning from buying from you these last couple months still be incrementing as I am repeatedly told, if you cannot access "the system" at all? All I want is one of those new $40 grinders. I'm starting to doubt the legitimacy of what I'm hearing about the credits. Can someone please explain? Thank You.