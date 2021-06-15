DYNAMIC CANNABIS FOR THE DIVERSITY OF LIFE Cannabis is much more than a one-size-fits all prescription or the incoherent experience portrayed in the past. It offers nuanced solutions to help a multitude of physical and emotional conditions. At Fluresh, we’ve intentionally designed a sophisticated approach that is tailored to support each patient’s dynamic life. Whether you’re new to cannabis or looking to enrich your current experience, we’ll partner with you to help improve your well-being. Our quality & safety come from our hands-on approach We are licensed cultivators and processors of premium quality cannabis in the state of Michigan. We control all steps of the process, using state-of-the-art technology, an expert team, and a proprietary cultivation process. Text 'Join FlureshGR' to (616) 319-4736 be signed up for our loyalty program process, using state-of-the-art technology, an expert team, and a proprietary cultivation process.