pseudofinn on February 22, 2020

1 star lost for the 20 minute drive to find that "Menu updated 7 minutes ago" isn't exactly true, and that the product I've come for isn't actually in stock. Another star lost for the prices- José, you know you need to stock 1/2 gram concentrates and cartridges- especially if you are mostly only stocking costly live resins, DEFINITELY if you are going to be selling live resin vape cartridges. It can't cost 70 and 80 bucks for sugars and the like that aren't made from live material- especially when shops a county over have those Monster Extracts et al for 10 bucks cheaper. I know you are the only game in town, and a lot of us are happy you are here- but there are a lot of other players on the way and you are not cultivating a loyal following when it is most critical to do so. As others have said, seems like you're currently playing the short game on a supply and demand argument- when you should be making long term customers instead- we feel you are squeezing GR customers simply because you can. Another star was deducted for that perceived reasoning behind the prices. This is a stated medical dispensary, not recreational- so a seemingly opportunistic pricing scenario is inappropriate in this setting. Again, whether it's true or not, it is how customers are talking amongst themselves and on review platforms. The biggest and most obvious problem here is that everyone will flock immediately to anyone able to undercut you, which cannot be hard where you have set prices. This brings me to the next loss of rating. In an interview before opening I recall someone stating they hope to have a large selection and be able to provide any and all products that patients need. I have requested a product from a line with which you carry, I asked on opening day, I asked someone a week ago and I asked someone this week- responses ranged from, "Yeah, I hope we can get that one too- that'd be great" to "I don't know anything about ordering- this is what we have (pointing to a sheet of paper)" and "Sure, I'll make sure we get some" but the product has not arrived yet. I also took a strong liking to the housemade (according to the associate, though it was not branded as Fluresh) GMO crumble- of which I appeared to have bought the last, on day two or three of opening. It has not been available since, and staff seems to have no clue if there is more being processed or even planned. Therefore, I'd like to remove another star for availability of product, both their own line and from a purveyor with which they already work with, but we are running out of stars... I'm glad there is an option in GR, but being 15-20 minutes north, SkyMint and Exit 9 are not much further, prices are much better, stock is consistent- and while SkyMint and Fluresh appear to use the same reward utility, things just don't add up; 300 points (1 point per dollar spent) redeemed at Fluresh gets you a five bucks discount while only 200 at SkyMint gets you TWENTY dollars off your next purchase. The same $20 reward costs 1000 points at Fluresh, 500 points will get you a free t-shirt and them free advertisement. Not good. Fix these problems and I'll more than happily fix my review. In the meantime, I'm driving to Nunica and will wait to shop GR until the next shop opens. It's a nice looking shop, it's the first pot shop in GR, they have some really nice (and spendy) products, but the prices and lack of ability to get what I want (especially when the online menu is incorrect- that was a bummer) is going to keep me away until those things change. I do wish them good luck though- the city needs this shop to work out. :-)