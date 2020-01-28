Stephen.
denied employment because of being open about having PTSD and anxiety issues.
4.1
10 reviews
Seems like the majority of the bud tenders really e. Shout out to Jamie and Hasan for being so welcoming and knowledgeable. It seems like they genuinely care. They are not just trying to get you in and out.
Conveniently located & prices are a little cheaper than on the lakeshore. Nice variety too.
I had a great first experience. First off, there’s plenty of parking! That’s a huge deal, especially since so many dispensaries don’t have enough. The receptionist was kind and welcoming. There’s a lot of room in the waiting room so you don’t feel cramped. I didn’t wait at all. I went around 3pm on a Sunday. The entire place was clean and beautiful. The budtender I was lucky to have help me was very knowledgeable. The prices are reasonable for medical. All in all, it was impressive and I’ll definitely be back!
We want to thank you so much for taking the time to leave us such a thoughtful review! It's truly appreciated. We hope to see you Flureshing with us again soon!
The dispensary itself is very clean and welcoming without being laidback, had a very professional atmosphere. The staff is absolutely amazing. Jaime, my bud connoisseur for the visit, was able to answer all the questions I asked and guided us to the type best suited for my medical needs. The products we got were all high quality and helped immensely, Definitely going to be shopping again
We want to thank you so much for taking the time to leave us such a thoughtful review! It's greatly appreciated, and we're happy to be able to help you out on your visit. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions! See you again soon.
I don't understand how you can charge such outrageous prices for everything. I've stopped going to dispensaries for that reason alone
I visited within a couple weeks of opening and agree with other reviews that liken the environment to a spa or Apple Store. Very open, tons of space which provides a sense of privacy even with several customers working with their advisor. Some reviews complained about prices and that they were given inconsistent answers about pricing and ability to make requests for product. This is typical new store stuff—coach the team on how to handle these questions and set an expectation about what customers can expect. Based on the genuinely kind interactions I had in reception and with Jamie I expect they’ll quickly dial in the message. I can handle the prices as long as I know the product selection is curated and the staff can speak knowledgeably about it. Ann Arbor dispensaries have great people and more selection, but I was never able to get very personalized recommendations since my visits were infrequent. Looking forward to trying to build that with Fluresh.
We want to thank you so much for taking the time to leave us such a thoughtful review! It's greatly appreciated, and we're happy to be able to help you out on your visit. We will make sure to get all the correct people involved that can contribute to making the right changes. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions! We hope to see you again soon.
it was great. my budtender helped me understand a bit of things I didn't know. she was very helpful, and the stuff I got made me forget her name but she was training and the new kid was pretty cool too. I tried to leave a tip but they aren't allowed. so change that! prices were solid. pretty average, I thought they'd gouge being the only place in GR but they don't. place is clean, organized. looks professional, not at all some sketchy dank shop in a back alley, I'll be back, even after more dispensaries appear in GR
We want to thank you so much for taking the time to leave us such a thoughtful review! It's truly appreciated. We will make sure to get all the correct people involved that can contribute to making the right changes. We hope to see you Flureshing with us again soon!
Always great service every time I come here, great atmosphere compared to most dispensaries. staff is very friendly. Rachelle was awesome and helped me make sure I got what I needed. will be regularly shopping here
We're working hard to provide a different experience for our patients. We are thrilled you had a wonderful experience at Fluresh. See you again, soon!
1 star lost for the 20 minute drive to find that "Menu updated 7 minutes ago" isn't exactly true, and that the product I've come for isn't actually in stock. Another star lost for the prices- José, you know you need to stock 1/2 gram concentrates and cartridges- especially if you are mostly only stocking costly live resins, DEFINITELY if you are going to be selling live resin vape cartridges. It can't cost 70 and 80 bucks for sugars and the like that aren't made from live material- especially when shops a county over have those Monster Extracts et al for 10 bucks cheaper. I know you are the only game in town, and a lot of us are happy you are here- but there are a lot of other players on the way and you are not cultivating a loyal following when it is most critical to do so. As others have said, seems like you're currently playing the short game on a supply and demand argument- when you should be making long term customers instead- we feel you are squeezing GR customers simply because you can. Another star was deducted for that perceived reasoning behind the prices. This is a stated medical dispensary, not recreational- so a seemingly opportunistic pricing scenario is inappropriate in this setting. Again, whether it's true or not, it is how customers are talking amongst themselves and on review platforms. The biggest and most obvious problem here is that everyone will flock immediately to anyone able to undercut you, which cannot be hard where you have set prices. This brings me to the next loss of rating. In an interview before opening I recall someone stating they hope to have a large selection and be able to provide any and all products that patients need. I have requested a product from a line with which you carry, I asked on opening day, I asked someone a week ago and I asked someone this week- responses ranged from, "Yeah, I hope we can get that one too- that'd be great" to "I don't know anything about ordering- this is what we have (pointing to a sheet of paper)" and "Sure, I'll make sure we get some" but the product has not arrived yet. I also took a strong liking to the housemade (according to the associate, though it was not branded as Fluresh) GMO crumble- of which I appeared to have bought the last, on day two or three of opening. It has not been available since, and staff seems to have no clue if there is more being processed or even planned. Therefore, I'd like to remove another star for availability of product, both their own line and from a purveyor with which they already work with, but we are running out of stars... I'm glad there is an option in GR, but being 15-20 minutes north, SkyMint and Exit 9 are not much further, prices are much better, stock is consistent- and while SkyMint and Fluresh appear to use the same reward utility, things just don't add up; 300 points (1 point per dollar spent) redeemed at Fluresh gets you a five bucks discount while only 200 at SkyMint gets you TWENTY dollars off your next purchase. The same $20 reward costs 1000 points at Fluresh, 500 points will get you a free t-shirt and them free advertisement. Not good. Fix these problems and I'll more than happily fix my review. In the meantime, I'm driving to Nunica and will wait to shop GR until the next shop opens. It's a nice looking shop, it's the first pot shop in GR, they have some really nice (and spendy) products, but the prices and lack of ability to get what I want (especially when the online menu is incorrect- that was a bummer) is going to keep me away until those things change. I do wish them good luck though- the city needs this shop to work out. :-)
Thank you for your feedback, and really appreciate you taking some time to leave it for us. We take all reviews seriously and will get all the correct people involved that can contribute to making the right changes. We hope to see you at Fluresh again soon!