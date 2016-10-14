Basheer
Been closed for months and months now
4.1
10 reviews
this is by far the BEST dispensary around
garbage products advertised me some vape told me it was all natural it was flavored disgusting !!! there Frankenstein was garbage and funky money garbage
helpful and nice
The product is horrible. One of my prerolls had beaners in it the other had cigarillo tobacco. If you leave a bad review the owner says it’s another shop disguised because “they can’t keep up” he says it on literally every negative review. Which is the only reason I leave reviews on everything. I was not paid and my review is not fake at all. This is honestly the worst dispensary I’ve ever been in. They use dark lighting to try to deceive you. They only had 1 type of wax it was dark shatter and they wanted 40$ a gram. Lol. The “cartridges” they rave about are cheap. You don’t want them. And this guy never even gave me the 2 grams he advertised for being a first time patient. Lol go on weedmaps check out the reviews he says every bad review is fake.....what a joke.
Staff is professional and friendly. Pre-rolls are good. Flower good. Safe location and security.
Can’t go wrong with this location! Make you feel at home and very personable!
Great low key location. They make you feel safe and they have a great selection. I see no reason to go elsewhere.
going to try the 125 oz
Cookie is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥