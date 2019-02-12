wesgregory66
Wore my t-shirt down freemont Street in Vegas... Nothing but great things to say about everyone 👍🏼
THAT IS AWESOME! Thanks for the 5 star review! We appreciate that! We hope to see you again soon!
4.9
10 reviews
If you're an Aficionado (or Connoisseur) and looking for a product to add for your enjoyment, and looking for a dispensary that the staff can hold a conversation at your level, in helping you select that product that will inspire you, you will not be disappointed with your visit to Fort Apache.
Thank you for your awesome review! We appreciate it and hope to see you again soon!
Loved the bud tender, Alex. Great choices! Great buds!
Thank you for your review. I'm glad Alex was able to help you find something that works for you. See you again soon.
Good customer service and some good crumble
Thank you for your review and hope to see you again soon.
Friendly good looking guys working , had alternative remedies for a great price Alex(aka Andrew lol) was very helpful can't wait to try my gg 4 I got looks bomb af
Thank you for your 5 Star Review! We have a great grower and amazing Budtenders!
guys very nice. and helpful
Thank you for your review! We're glad the guys were able to help you find that perfect product. We hope to see you again soon.
The BEST Dispensary
Thank you for your 5 Star Review! We will see you again soon!
love these guys
Thank you for your 5 Star Review! We love you too! :)
They wouldn't let me delete my other review, but even though it was a clerical error they stood by their product. Leafly please remove my previous review.
Thank you for bringing the typo error to our attention. It was fixed within minutes of you letting us know. We appreciate your business and hope you have a wonderful rest of your week! Thank you for your 5 star review. We strive to make patients happy.
I've been here a few times before. This time, I was wanting their Grand Daddy Purp t-shirt & 2 Sage Farm pre rolls. The budtender who was working Friday 3:30 pm, led me to Strawberry Cough. Absolutely Amazing strain. I recommend.
Thanks for your Review! Strawberry Cough is an awesome strain! Thanks for stopping by. See you again soon.