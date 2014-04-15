Snake3y3s
4.2
10 reviews
Everyone was helpful and friendly. I loved the way the shop was setup.
My first time and first dispensary I had ever visited when on vacation in Winter Park, Colorado a few years ago and this shop was amazing! From the time you entered the door until the time you left. The staff, the product the selection you name it, it was all great!
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS SHOP! Josh, Scotty, Anne...the list goes on: EVERYONE at this shop is super amazing! And the shop itself: well, it's straight eye-candy. I'm halfway drooling over the beautiful boutique displays each time I walk in the door! There is always such a great variety on the shelves, and the pricing will make you smile! Like I said: this is an amazing shop! PUREVIBE highly recommends top quality shops like Frosted Leaf on Federal!
This place is truly one of Denver's best and most fun shops. They have a huge selection all on high quality displays that even have magnification and lighting for viewing. MK and Jess are always so knowledgeable and helpful as is their entire staff us but they don't hover. They understand everyone enjoys looking at their mega diverse selection. So many choices. Just check out their online app and you'll see what I mean. Also unlike so many other shops that carry numerous strains at Frosted Leaf they keep pricing low and feature price new strains all week!
awesome bud
This is an awesome store they very very nice to my service dog I really love this store and always look forward to going there
The Frosted leaf federal is Over priced!! I will not be coming back to this location
wouldn't let me in even tho I had valid ID. WONT COME BACK.
Used to be a regular here...USED to...before I realized I could go to any other dispensary in my area and pay $20-$30 less per eighth. Great people and great atmosphere, but when there are about 20 other dispensaries in the vicinity, all with just as good products...well....I haven't been back, and won't be. Way too much competition to keep prices that high. It's almost laughable.
$15 1/8ths of shake are clutch for Student Budget Smokers.