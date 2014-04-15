Timt2019 on March 16, 2019

This place is truly one of Denver's best and most fun shops. They have a huge selection all on high quality displays that even have magnification and lighting for viewing. MK and Jess are always so knowledgeable and helpful as is their entire staff us but they don't hover. They understand everyone enjoys looking at their mega diverse selection. So many choices. Just check out their online app and you'll see what I mean. Also unlike so many other shops that carry numerous strains at Frosted Leaf they keep pricing low and feature price new strains all week!