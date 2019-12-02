330 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 128
Show All 70
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$365
Deals
10% off your first delivery with LEAFLYGODDESS
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Get 10% off your first order with discount code LEAFLYGODDESS! Apply the code to your cart before you checkout to enjoy the discount.
Offer expires 12/31/2020
10% off your first delivery with LEAFLYGODDESS
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Get 10% off your first order with discount code LEAFLYGODDESS! Apply the code to your cart before you checkout to enjoy the discount.
Offer expires 12/31/2020
All Products
3.5g - Lava Cake (Indica) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Dark Dosi (Indica-Hybrid) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Dosi
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - GG (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Dragon Cookies (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dragon Cookies
Strain
$38⅛ oz
28g - PR OG (Indica) - Pacific Stone Flower
from Pacific Stone
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Private Reserve OG
Strain
$1121 oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
19.96%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Wedding Crasher (Hybrid) Flower + 1g Indica Kief - Claybourne Co. Power Pack
from Claybourne Co.
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$43⅛ oz
3.5g - Forbidden Fruit (Indica) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$42⅛ oz
3.5g - Animal Cake (Hybrid) - Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cake
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Jesus OG (Indica-Hybrid) - Skunk Feather
from Skunk Feather
29.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$57⅛ oz
3.5g - 3x Sour (Sativa) - Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
3x Sour
Strain
$52⅛ oz
1oz - Ice Cream Cake (Indica) - Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
23.52%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$2231 oz
3.5g - Skywalker OG (Indica-Hybrid) - Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
26.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Pineapple (Hybrid) - Old Pal Flower
from Old Pal
18.56%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$19⅛ oz
3.5g - Green Crack (Sativa) - Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
18%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$32⅛ oz
3.5g - Midnight Express (Indica) - Budbud
from Budbud
26.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight Express
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Ice Cream Cake (Indica-Hybrid) - Budbud
from Budbud
30.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - White Lightning (Sativa-Hybrid) - Budbud
from Budbud
29.12%
THC
0%
CBD
White Lightning
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Lamb's Bread (Sativa-Hybrid) - Budbud
from Budbud
22.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Afghani Crack (Sativa-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
20.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Afghani Crack
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Gushers (Hybrid) - Connected
from Connected Cannabis Co.
28.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$85⅛ oz
3.5g - Sour Haze (Sativa) - Low potency Blend - Old Pal Flower
from Old Pal
7.87%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Sour Haze
Strain
$19⅛ oz
3.5g - Biscotti (Indica-Hybrid) - Connected
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$85⅛ oz
3.5g - El Jefe (Indica-Hybrid) - Connected
from Connected Cannabis Co.
19.43%
THC
0%
CBD
El Jefe
Strain
$85⅛ oz
3.5g - Motor Breath (Indica-Hybrid) - Simply Cannabis
from Simply Cannabis
26.25%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$35⅛ oz
14g - GDP (Indica) - Old Pal Pre-Ground Flower
from Old Pal DUPLICATE
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$62½ oz
3.5g - Mac 1 (Sativa-Hybrid) - Saucey
from Saucey
27.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$62⅛ oz
3.5g - Strawberry Cough (Sativa-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
27.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$60⅛ oz
3.5g - Jack Herer (Sativa) - Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$37⅛ oz
3.5g - Basquiat (Indica-Hybrid) - Saucey
from Saucey
19.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Basquiat
Strain
$62⅛ oz
3.5g - Strawberry Banana (Hybrid) - Flor Pure Flower
from Flor Pure Flower
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$49⅛ oz
3.5g - Gelato (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - SFV OG (Indica-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Maui Citrus (Sativa-Hybrid) - Budbud
from Budbud
22.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Citrus
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Classic Chocolate Hashberry (Indica) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - Saucey Cake (Sativa-Hybrid) - Saucey
from Saucey
27.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Saucey Cake
Strain
$62⅛ oz
3.5g - Cosmic OG (Indica) - Old Pal Flower
from Old Pal
19.33%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cosmic OG
Strain
$19⅛ oz
28g - Glue (Hybrid) - Pacific Stone Flower
from Pacific Stone
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$1121 oz
3.5g - Ringo's Gift (CBD) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
0.5%
THC
17%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - White Fire (Sativa-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
White Fire
Strain
$50⅛ oz
12345 ... 9