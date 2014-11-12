It's simple: Each dollar you spend accrues one point. 50 pts: Get 15% Off Future Purchase. 100 pts: Get 20% Off Future Purchase. 200 pts: Get 25% Off Future Purchase. 300 pts: Get 30% Off Future Purchase! Go to https://www.ganjagoddessseattle.com/loyalty-rewards
All day, every day--receive 10% off your entire order by ordering online! To begin, visit ganjagoddessseattle.com/ganja-goddess-cannabis-menu/
Early birds get 10% off their entire purchase on Monday thru Thursday from 8-10:30 am. Also Sunday from 10am-12pm Wake and bake with us!
Sundays and Mondays are our Industry and Sodo Neighborhood discount days! 20% OFF entire purchase all day long!
All day Wednesday, we are offering a -10% discount on all your purchases if you were born in 1963 or prior. Please show I.D.
Every Monday, Starbucks employees can receive a 10% discount, store wide.